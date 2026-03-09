Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Shares Up 6.8% – Time to Buy?

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.57 and last traded at $5.51. 893,193 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 2,566,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.16.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ANNX shares. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Annexon in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Annexon in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Annexon from $14.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $649.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.17.

In other Annexon news, EVP Ted Yednock sold 7,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total transaction of $40,149.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 97,227 shares in the company, valued at $496,829.97. This represents a 7.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dean Richard Artis sold 5,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $26,979.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 123,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,783.70. This represents a 4.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 32,513 shares of company stock worth $165,973 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Annexon by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Annexon by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Annexon by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC now owns 356,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Annexon by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its stake in Annexon by 14.3% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period.

Annexon Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of complement-targeted therapies for patients with neurodegenerative and neuroimmune diseases. The company’s research platform centers on the inhibition of the C1 complex, a key initiator of the classical complement pathway implicated in several rare and life-threatening disorders. By selectively targeting upstream complement activation, Annexon aims to prevent the aberrant immune-mediated damage that characterizes conditions such as Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS) and autoimmune neuropathies.

At the core of Annexon’s pipeline is ANX005, a humanized monoclonal antibody directed against the C1q subcomponent, currently in Phase 2 clinical trials for acute GBS and chronic neurodegenerative indications.

