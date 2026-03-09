Hong Kong & China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Stock Price Down 9% – Time to Sell?

Hong Kong & China Gas Co. (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.8649 and last traded at $0.8649. 556 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 8,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

Hong Kong & China Gas Trading Down 5.3%

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hong Kong & China Gas stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Hong Kong & China Gas Co. (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Free Report) by 26.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,860 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Hong Kong & China Gas were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Hong Kong & China Gas Company Profile

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, commonly known as Towngas, is a long-established utility and energy services company founded in 1862. It is principally engaged in the production, distribution and sale of town gas and related energy products, serving residential, commercial and industrial customers. Towngas operates through an integrated model that covers gas production facilities, transmission and distribution networks, customer metering and billing, and after-sales services.

Core products and services include piped town gas for household and commercial use, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) distribution, gas appliances and fittings, and engineering, installation and maintenance services.

