Medicus Pharma’s (MDCX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at D. Boral Capital

Medicus Pharma (NASDAQ:MDCX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at D. Boral Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Medicus Pharma in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

MDCX stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.51. 119,228,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,925,121. Medicus Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $8.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of -1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.87.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Medicus Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,771,000. Yorkville Advisors Global LP acquired a new position in shares of Medicus Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $532,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Medicus Pharma by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 151,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Medicus Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its stake in Medicus Pharma by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 51,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 25,622 shares in the last quarter.

Medicus Pharma, Inc, traded on the Nasdaq under the ticker MDCX, is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development, acquisition and commercialization of prescription therapies. The company’s core business centers on oncology supportive care and critical care products, with its lead offering being Levoleucovorin injection, an FDA-approved agent designed to reduce toxicity and enhance efficacy of certain chemotherapeutic regimens in colorectal cancer.

Headquartered in the United States, Medicus Pharma has built its portfolio through strategic licensing and acquisition of sterile injectable and oral therapies.

