Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Given New C$11.50 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$11.75 to C$11.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.81.

Get Doman Building Materials Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Doman Building Materials Group

Doman Building Materials Group Trading Down 2.0%

DBM stock traded down C$0.20 on Monday, reaching C$9.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,308. The firm has a market cap of C$845.63 million, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.51. Doman Building Materials Group has a 12-month low of C$6.30 and a 12-month high of C$10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.89, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 3.22.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Doman Building Materials Group had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business had revenue of C$644.23 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Doman Building Materials Group will post 0.8051471 EPS for the current year.

Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd is a wholesale distributor of building materials and home renovation products. The company services the new home construction, home renovation and industrial markets by supplying the retail and wholesale lumber and building materials industry, hardware stores, industrial and furniture manufacturers and similar concerns. Its operations also include timber ownership and management of private timberlands and forest licenses, and agricultural post-peeling and pressure treating through CanWel Fibre Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Doman Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doman Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.