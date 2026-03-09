Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Downgraded to Underweight Rating by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$28.20 price target on the mining company’s stock, down from their previous price target of C$32.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential downside of 17.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LUN. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$23.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Ventum Financial raised their price target on Lundin Mining from C$25.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$32.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, January 12th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$33.87.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LUN

Lundin Mining Trading Down 1.2%

LUN stock traded down C$0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$34.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,695,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,093,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$35.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$26.68. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of C$8.94 and a 12 month high of C$45.74.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 20th. The mining company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.51 billion during the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 33.65% and a return on equity of 21.95%.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lundin Mining Corp is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations in Brazil Chile Portugal Sweden and the United States of America producing copper zinc gold and nickel. Its material mineral properties include Candelaria Chapada Eagle and Neves-Corvo.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.