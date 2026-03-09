Aduro Clean Technologies’ (ADUR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at D. Boral Capital

Aduro Clean Technologies (NASDAQ:ADUR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at D. Boral Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $46.00 target price on the stock. D. Boral Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 321.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ADUR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Aduro Clean Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Aduro Clean Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Aduro Clean Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Aduro Clean Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Get Aduro Clean Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Aduro Clean Technologies

Aduro Clean Technologies Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ ADUR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.93. The stock had a trading volume of 117,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,621. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.08 and a 200-day moving average of $12.65. The firm has a market cap of $334.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.75 and a beta of 3.70. Aduro Clean Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.49 and a fifty-two week high of $17.66.

Aduro Clean Technologies (NASDAQ:ADUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. Aduro Clean Technologies had a negative return on equity of 129.57% and a negative net margin of 6,393.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADUR. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aduro Clean Technologies by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Aduro Clean Technologies by 800.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aduro Clean Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aduro Clean Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Copperleaf Capital LLC grew its holdings in Aduro Clean Technologies by 37.9% during the third quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 35,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 9,850 shares during the period.

About Aduro Clean Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Aduro Clean Technologies, Inc is a development‐stage clean energy company that designs, develops and seeks to commercialize modular process systems for the production and purification of hydrogen. Listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker ADUR, the company focuses on low‐emission solutions to support the emerging hydrogen economy, including renewable fuel applications, energy storage and industrial gas supply. Aduro Clean Technologies aims to address the growing demand for high‐purity hydrogen across mobility, power generation and chemical processing sectors.

The company’s core technologies include its H2-Conductor platform, a membrane‐based system engineered to separate and purify hydrogen from mixed gas streams, and its H2-Integrate suite of modular reactors capable of producing hydrogen from various feedstocks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aduro Clean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aduro Clean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.