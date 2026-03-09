Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) Price Target to C$70.00

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$81.00 to C$70.00 in a report released on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.15% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BDGI. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce cut their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$86.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$85.00 to C$80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Acumen Capital cut their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$82.25 to C$80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$85.00 to C$81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$82.00 price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$77.13.
Badger Infrastructure Solutions Stock Down 4.7%
Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$280.79 million for the quarter. Badger Infrastructure Solutions had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 24.10%. Analysts anticipate that Badger Infrastructure Solutions will post 3.3008403 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Badger Infrastructure Solutions Company Profile
Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd is North America’s provider of non-destructive excavating services. Its key technology is the Badger Hydrovac, which is used primarily for safe excavation around critical infrastructure and in congested underground conditions. The Badger Hydrovac uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a powerful vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company manufactures and designs its truck-mounted hydrovac units, giving an opportunity to incorporate feedback from its hydrovac operators into its existing and future design and manufacturing processes.
