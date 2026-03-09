Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) Price Target to C$70.00

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$81.00 to C$70.00 in a report released on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BDGI. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce cut their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$86.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$85.00 to C$80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Acumen Capital cut their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$82.25 to C$80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$85.00 to C$81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$82.00 price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$77.13.

Get Badger Infrastructure Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BDGI

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Stock Down 4.7%

Shares of TSE BDGI traded down C$3.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$63.55. The stock had a trading volume of 309,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,028. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$73.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$69.66. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 52 week low of C$33.62 and a 52 week high of C$82.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.32, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$280.79 million for the quarter. Badger Infrastructure Solutions had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 24.10%. Analysts anticipate that Badger Infrastructure Solutions will post 3.3008403 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd is North America’s provider of non-destructive excavating services. Its key technology is the Badger Hydrovac, which is used primarily for safe excavation around critical infrastructure and in congested underground conditions. The Badger Hydrovac uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a powerful vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company manufactures and designs its truck-mounted hydrovac units, giving an opportunity to incorporate feedback from its hydrovac operators into its existing and future design and manufacturing processes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.