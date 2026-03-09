D. Boral Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for OS Therapies (NYSEAMERICAN:OSTX)

OS Therapies (NYSEAMERICAN:OSTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at D. Boral Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 price target on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OSTX. Zacks Research upgraded OS Therapies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on OS Therapies from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSTX. State Street Corp raised its holdings in OS Therapies by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OS Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OS Therapies by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 246,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 58,350 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of OS Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of OS Therapies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000.
OS Therapies Incorporated, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of treatments for osteosarcoma and other solid tumors in the United States. Its pipeline includes OST-HER2, an off-the-shelf immunotherapy for osteosarcoma patients; and OST-tunable drug conjugate (OST-tADC), an antibody-drug conjugate technology, with a plug-and-play platform that features tunable pH sensitive silicone linkers. OS Therapies Incorporated was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Rockville, Maryland.
