Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. $SFM Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,917,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373,481 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $208,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SFM. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 98.6% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter valued at about $49,000.

Key Stories Impacting Sprouts Farmers Market

Here are the key news stories impacting Sprouts Farmers Market this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks raised its Q4 2026 EPS forecast to $1.21 (from $1.07), suggesting stronger seasonal or year‑end performance than previously expected. This single upgrade is a near‑term positive datapoint for sentiment. MarketBeat SFM

Zacks raised its Q4 2026 EPS forecast to $1.21 (from $1.07), suggesting stronger seasonal or year‑end performance than previously expected. This single upgrade is a near‑term positive datapoint for sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks published a FY2028 estimate of $6.10 EPS — a long‑range projection that may support upside expectations but is distant and less likely to move stock near term. MarketBeat SFM

Zacks published a FY2028 estimate of $6.10 EPS — a long‑range projection that may support upside expectations but is distant and less likely to move stock near term. Neutral Sentiment: The Motley Fool piece notes the stock fell since August on slowing sales and squeezed margins but also highlights a recent better‑than‑expected quarter that has the stock attempting a comeback — a balanced perspective for investors assessing momentum. Is Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Going to $100?

The Motley Fool piece notes the stock fell since August on slowing sales and squeezed margins but also highlights a recent better‑than‑expected quarter that has the stock attempting a comeback — a balanced perspective for investors assessing momentum. Negative Sentiment: Zacks trimmed several 2026 quarterly estimates: Q1 2026 to $1.66 (from $1.76), Q2 2026 to $1.35 (from $1.38), and Q3 2026 to $1.29 (from $1.32). Multiple small cuts to 2026 quarters suggest more conservative near‑term profitability expectations. MarketBeat SFM

Zacks trimmed several 2026 quarterly estimates: Q1 2026 to $1.66 (from $1.76), Q2 2026 to $1.35 (from $1.38), and Q3 2026 to $1.29 (from $1.32). Multiple small cuts to 2026 quarters suggest more conservative near‑term profitability expectations. Negative Sentiment: Zacks also lowered 2027 quarterly estimates (Q1 to $1.83 from $1.91; Q2 to $1.45 from $1.53; Q3 to $1.35 from $1.45; Q4 to $1.09 from $1.15) and cut FY2027 to $5.72 (from $6.04). Those downward revisions reduce expected medium‑term earnings power and could pressure sentiment if others follow. MarketBeat SFM

Zacks also lowered 2027 quarterly estimates (Q1 to $1.83 from $1.91; Q2 to $1.45 from $1.53; Q3 to $1.35 from $1.45; Q4 to $1.09 from $1.15) and cut FY2027 to $5.72 (from $6.04). Those downward revisions reduce expected medium‑term earnings power and could pressure sentiment if others follow. Negative Sentiment: Zacks maintains a “Hold” rating while slightly lowering FY2026 to $5.51 (from $5.53) and reiterating consensus FY estimates that differ from management guidance — the continued Hold stance plus multiple downgrades may keep near‑term investor caution elevated. MarketBeat SFM

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SFM has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Friday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $140.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $108.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.75.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Up 4.3%

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $80.25 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.75 and a 52-week high of $182.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.76.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 38.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.280-5.440 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.660-1.700 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Alisa Gmelich sold 3,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total transaction of $250,951.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 5,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,773.28. This represents a 36.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc (NASDAQ: SFM) is a specialty grocery retailer focused on fresh, natural and organic foods. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the company operates stores designed to offer an open-market shopping experience, emphasizing quality produce sourced from regional farmers alongside organic pantry staples, dairy, meat and seafood. Sprouts’ product assortment also includes bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, a deli and prepared foods, reflecting its commitment to wellness and affordable healthy living.

Founded in 2002 by members of the Boney family, Sprouts began as a single farmers market in Chandler, Arizona.

