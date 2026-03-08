Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$81.19.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BEI.UN shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$82.50 to C$81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$78.00 to C$75.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$79.00 to C$78.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$88.00 to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 12th.

TSE BEI.UN opened at C$64.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$67.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$66.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.35. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$59.10 and a 12-month high of C$75.37.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported C($1.21) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$164.85 million for the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 118.55% and a return on equity of 15.71%. Analysts forecast that Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust will post 4.4537396 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust, or Boardwalk REIT, is a real estate investment trust engaged in the acquisition, development, and management of residential multifamily communities throughout Canada. Although the company’s cumulative residential property portfolio includes holdings in the provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Quebec, the majority of its total units are located in Alberta. The submarkets around the cities of Calgary and Edmonton, specifically, account for the majority of Boardwalk REIT’s total residential suites.

