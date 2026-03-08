Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in KB Financial Group Inc $KB

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in KB Financial Group Inc (NYSE:KB – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,610,677 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,943 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $216,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KB Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 585.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of KB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in KB Financial Group by 187.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in KB Financial Group by 397.9% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KB stock opened at $99.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. KB Financial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $46.38 and a fifty-two week high of $119.71. The firm has a market cap of $37.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.76.

KB Financial Group ( NYSE:KB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, January 31st. The bank reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.96%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KB Financial Group Inc will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on KB shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of KB Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of KB Financial Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

KB Financial Group Inc is a South Korea-based financial holding company that offers a broad range of banking and financial services. Headquartered in Seoul and listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker KB, the group operates through a set of specialized subsidiaries to provide integrated financial solutions for retail, corporate and institutional clients.

The company’s principal businesses include retail and corporate banking, securities and investment banking, insurance (life and non-life), asset management, credit card and consumer finance, and leasing.

