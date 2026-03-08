Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Sold by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,252 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $9,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.3% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,088,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,926,000 after acquiring an additional 105,447 shares during the last quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 107.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 548,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,204,000 after purchasing an additional 137,841 shares during the last quarter. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,282,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 21,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

NYSE PG opened at $153.80 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $137.62 and a 12 month high of $179.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 19.30%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 23rd were issued a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 62.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $157.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Dbs Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PG

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 162,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $26,354,588.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 319,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,884,093.25. This represents a 33.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 36,093 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total transaction of $5,858,976.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,994 shares in the company, valued at $5,680,576.02. This represents a 50.77% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 348,618 shares of company stock valued at $55,462,643. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Articles

