Ferguson plc $FERG Position Increased by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Ferguson plc (NYSE:FERG – Free Report) by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,944 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $4,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FERG. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Ferguson by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at $310,000. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 22.7% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the second quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ferguson by 81.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Zacks upgraded Ferguson to a Rank #2 (Buy), citing improved earnings prospects — a near-term positive catalyst that could attract buyers and support the stock. All You Need to Know About Ferguson plc (FERG) Rating Upgrade to Buy

Zacks upgraded Ferguson to a Rank #2 (Buy), citing improved earnings prospects — a near-term positive catalyst that could attract buyers and support the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple high-profile media stories reference “Ferguson” (largely about Sarah, Duchess of York) — these unrelated headlines can create name-driven search and social media noise but are not company-specific fundamentals. Example coverage: ‘Loose Cannon’ Sarah Ferguson Could Expose Royal Family Secrets, Experts Warn and How Sarah Ferguson’s $475K Divorce Payout Made Her ‘Desperate for Money’

Multiple high-profile media stories reference “Ferguson” (largely about Sarah, Duchess of York) — these unrelated headlines can create name-driven search and social media noise but are not company-specific fundamentals. Example coverage: and Negative Sentiment: Ferguson reported Q3 EPS of $1.99 on 2/24, missing the consensus of $2.24 (a $0.25 shortfall). That earnings miss is the primary driver of downward pressure — despite solid return on equity (~35.7%) and positive margin trends, the EPS miss and the stock trading below its 50- and 200-day moving averages have prompted selling. (Company results referenced from recent earnings release.)

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FERG. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ferguson from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Ferguson from $278.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferguson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.62.

Ferguson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FERG opened at $230.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $248.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Ferguson plc has a one year low of $146.00 and a one year high of $271.64. The company has a market capitalization of $44.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.17.

Ferguson (NYSE:FERG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.25). Ferguson had a return on equity of 35.73% and a net margin of 6.28%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson (NYSE: FERG) is a multinational distributor specializing in plumbing and heating products and related building supplies, serving professional contractors, builders and industrial customers. The company supplies a broad range of products used in residential, commercial and infrastructure projects, including pipes and fittings, valves and controls, HVAC equipment, waterworks materials, plumbing fixtures, pumps and accessories, as well as complementary electrical and specialty product lines.

Ferguson operates a network of branches and distribution centers that provide inventory, logistics and value-added services to trade customers.

