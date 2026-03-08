Neo Ivy Capital Management Buys Shares of 37,938 Peabody Energy Corporation $BTU

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 37,938 shares of the coal producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BTU. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 197.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 581,931 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $16,457,000 after buying an additional 386,470 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 8.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,425,459 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $117,363,000 after buying an additional 354,099 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Peabody Energy during the third quarter worth about $1,830,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $772,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,552,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BTU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley Financial increased their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings cut Peabody Energy from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Zacks Research downgraded Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Peabody Energy from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Insider Activity at Peabody Energy

In other Peabody Energy news, CAO Scott T. Jarboe sold 2,151 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $73,693.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 82,306 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,803.56. The trade was a 2.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Darren Ronald Yeates sold 13,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $505,668.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 113,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,129,216. This trade represents a 10.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Price Performance

Shares of BTU stock opened at $32.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.06. Peabody Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $39.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -71.40 and a beta of 0.54.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The coal producer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Analysts predict that Peabody Energy Corporation will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Peabody Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -66.67%.

Peabody Energy Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation is one of the world’s largest private-sector coal companies, engaged primarily in the production and sale of metallurgical and thermal coal. The company’s operations span surface and underground mines, serving utilities, steel mills and other industrial customers that rely on coal as an essential component in power generation and steelmaking. Peabody’s product portfolio includes high-energy thermal coal for electricity generation and low-volatile metallurgical coal used in steel production, reflecting its diverse end-market reach.

Founded in 1883, Peabody Energy has grown from a regional mining concern into a global energy supplier.

Further Reading

