Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $2.14 Million Stock Holdings in BXP, Inc. $BXP

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its stake in BXP, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 65.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 55,280 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in BXP were worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BXP by 143.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in BXP in the second quarter valued at about $169,000. Andra AP fonden raised its position in BXP by 27.1% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 83,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after purchasing an additional 17,889 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BXP by 14.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of BXP by 6.7% during the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 52,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BXP. Mizuho downgraded BXP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of BXP from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp upgraded BXP from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 target price on BXP in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore reduced their price target on BXP from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BXP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Insider Activity

In other BXP news, CEO Owen D. Thomas sold 1,198 shares of BXP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total value of $73,341.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hilary J. Spann sold 5,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $327,996.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 17,832 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,392.08. The trade was a 23.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,887 shares of company stock valued at $476,930. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

BXP Trading Down 4.5%

BXP opened at $52.96 on Friday. BXP, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.82 and a twelve month high of $79.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.58 and a 200-day moving average of $69.11. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.01.

BXP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. BXP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.92%.

About BXP

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, management, and development of Class A office properties across major U.S. markets. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, the company’s portfolio comprises high-quality office buildings, mixed-use developments and select retail assets designed to serve leading corporations in key metropolitan areas.

Established in 1970 by Mortimer B. Zuckerman, Boston Properties has grown through disciplined acquisitions and strategic ground-up developments.

Featured Articles

