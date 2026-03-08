Modern Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF $FHLC

Modern Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,404 shares during the quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $7,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FHLC. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $21,916,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the third quarter worth $19,395,000. AGF Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 756,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,371,000 after acquiring an additional 167,956 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1,765.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 163,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,982,000 after acquiring an additional 154,902 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1,276.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 110,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,570,000 after acquiring an additional 102,757 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Trading Down 0.7%

NYSEARCA:FHLC opened at $72.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.71. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a twelve month low of $60.35 and a twelve month high of $77.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.67.

About Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

