Elixir deUSD Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $920.62 Thousand (DEUSD)

Elixir deUSD (DEUSD) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 8th. One Elixir deUSD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Elixir deUSD has traded flat against the US dollar. Elixir deUSD has a market cap of $920.62 thousand and approximately $7.00 worth of Elixir deUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67,332.60 or 0.99163493 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Elixir deUSD Token Profile

Elixir deUSD’s genesis date was June 4th, 2024. Elixir deUSD’s total supply is 92,153,211 tokens. Elixir deUSD’s official Twitter account is @elixir. The official website for Elixir deUSD is www.elixir.xyz.

Buying and Selling Elixir deUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “Elixir deUSD (DEUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Elixir deUSD has a current supply of 92,162,304.55046054. The last known price of Elixir deUSD is 0.00998908 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elixir.xyz.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elixir deUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elixir deUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elixir deUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

