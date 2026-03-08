Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Director Purchases $11,050.00 in Stock

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) Director Jay Flatley purchased 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.84 per share, for a total transaction of $11,050.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 162,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,432,698.80. This trade represents a 0.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Rivian Automotive Stock Up 1.1%

Rivian Automotive stock opened at $15.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.67. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.36 and a twelve month high of $22.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 65.05% and a negative net margin of 67.68%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RIVN shares. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Rivian Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and seven have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rivian Automotive

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 894.2% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,551 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,737 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 315.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rivian Automotive News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Rivian Automotive this week:

Positive Sentiment: Rivian’s planned global R2 SUV rollout and a managed‑charging partnership with EnergyHub expand addressable market and introduce potential recurring software/grid revenue — a clear growth catalyst if production and software monetization scale. Read More.

Rivian’s planned global R2 SUV rollout and a managed‑charging partnership with EnergyHub expand addressable market and introduce potential recurring software/grid revenue — a clear growth catalyst if production and software monetization scale. Read More. Positive Sentiment: TechCrunch reports Rivian is attempting one of the fastest new‑model launches in U.S. history for the R2; a successful rapid ramp could materially improve volumes and unit economics (high upside but execution risk remains). Read More.

TechCrunch reports Rivian is attempting one of the fastest new‑model launches in U.S. history for the R2; a successful rapid ramp could materially improve volumes and unit economics (high upside but execution risk remains). Read More. Positive Sentiment: Several bullish retail/investor pieces argue the R2 could be a “Model 3”‑style inflection if demand and margins cooperate, which supports investor optimism ahead of near‑term catalysts. Read More.

Several bullish retail/investor pieces argue the R2 could be a “Model 3”‑style inflection if demand and margins cooperate, which supports investor optimism ahead of near‑term catalysts. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Director Jay Flatley recently disclosed a 490‑share purchase (small scale) — insider buying tends to be read positively by markets even when size is modest. Read More.

Director Jay Flatley recently disclosed a 490‑share purchase (small scale) — insider buying tends to be read positively by markets even when size is modest. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Rivian presented at the Morgan Stanley TMT conference; investor Q&A offers management color on R2 timing, margins and capital allocation but is not an immediate market mover by itself. Read More.

Rivian presented at the Morgan Stanley TMT conference; investor Q&A offers management color on R2 timing, margins and capital allocation but is not an immediate market mover by itself. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Bank of America began/reinstated coverage — new institutional coverage can affect liquidity and visibility, though the impact depends on the published rating. Read More.

Bank of America began/reinstated coverage — new institutional coverage can affect liquidity and visibility, though the impact depends on the published rating. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts remain split on demand, margins and regulatory risk; mixed ratings and wide price‑target dispersion suggest ongoing volatility rather than clear consensus direction. Read More.

Analysts remain split on demand, margins and regulatory risk; mixed ratings and wide price‑target dispersion suggest ongoing volatility rather than clear consensus direction. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Several hedge funds and institutional investors have adjusted positions recently; institutional ownership remains high, which can amplify moves but also stabilizes liquidity. Read More.

Several hedge funds and institutional investors have adjusted positions recently; institutional ownership remains high, which can amplify moves but also stabilizes liquidity. Read More. Negative Sentiment: OSHA has opened a probe into a worker fatality at a Rivian Illinois warehouse; the investigation (which could take months) raises near‑term regulatory, reputational and potential operational risk. Read More.

OSHA has opened a probe into a worker fatality at a Rivian Illinois warehouse; the investigation (which could take months) raises near‑term regulatory, reputational and potential operational risk. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Bank of America assigned an Underperform with a $14 target — a prominent sell‑side call that can pressure sentiment and act as an immediate headwind for the stock. Read More.

Bank of America assigned an Underperform with a $14 target — a prominent sell‑side call that can pressure sentiment and act as an immediate headwind for the stock. Read More. Negative Sentiment: CEO Robert Scaringe sold 17,450 shares at an average price of $15 on March 3 — a sizable insider sale that often weighs on near‑term sentiment despite his large remaining stake. Read More.

About Rivian Automotive

(Get Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc is an American automotive technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of electric vehicles. The company is best known for its all-electric R1 platform, which underpins the R1T pickup truck and R1S sport utility vehicle. In addition to consumer products, Rivian has secured a significant commercial contract to produce electric delivery vans for a leading e-commerce provider, underscoring its capability to serve both retail and fleet customers.

Founded in 2009 by engineer and entrepreneur Robert “RJ” Scaringe, Rivian has grown from a research-focused startup into a publicly traded corporation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.