F5, Inc. $FFIV Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,115 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 2,245 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $5,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in F5 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,492,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 422.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 347,125 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $112,187,000 after buying an additional 280,719 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 217.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 229,591 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $74,142,000 after buying an additional 157,318 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 503.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 163,525 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $52,850,000 after buying an additional 136,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in F5 by 51.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 310,368 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $100,308,000 after acquiring an additional 105,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FFIV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on F5 from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Zacks Research raised shares of F5 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of F5 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $295.00 to $345.00 in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of F5 from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of F5 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F5 has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael L. Dreyer sold 3,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.41, for a total transaction of $866,151.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,674.69. This trade represents a 70.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Kunal Anand sold 377 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.32, for a total value of $104,926.64. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 8,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,496,808.72. This represents a 4.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,923 shares of company stock valued at $6,500,773. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

F5 Stock Performance

F5 stock opened at $286.22 on Friday. F5, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.76 and a fifty-two week high of $346.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $272.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.94.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The network technology company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.82. F5 had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 22.45%.The business had revenue of $822.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. F5 has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.460 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 15.650-16.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F5 Profile

(Free Report)

F5 Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) specializes in application services and delivery networking, helping organizations ensure the availability, performance and security of their applications. The company’s core offerings include advanced load balancing, traffic management and application security solutions designed to optimize user experiences and protect against threats such as distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks and web application exploits.

At the heart of F5’s product portfolio is the BIG-IP platform, which provides a suite of software modules for local and global traffic management, secure web application firewalling and DNS service delivery.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.