Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires Shares of 294,161 Netskope Inc. $NTSK

Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Netskope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTSK – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 294,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,686,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netskope during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Netskope in the third quarter worth $89,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Netskope in the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. Readystate Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Netskope during the 3rd quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Netskope during the 3rd quarter worth $449,000.

Get Netskope alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Matto Andrew H. Del sold 49,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total transaction of $855,855.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 41,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,019.88. This represents a 54.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Raphael Bousquet sold 3,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $63,691.18. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 1,049,721 shares of company stock valued at $18,020,279 over the last quarter.

Netskope Stock Performance

Shares of NTSK opened at $11.29 on Friday. Netskope Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $27.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17.

Netskope (NASDAQ:NTSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $184.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.81 million. The firm’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NTSK. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Netskope in a report on Friday, December 12th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Netskope from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Netskope in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Netskope from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Netskope in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.47.

View Our Latest Analysis on Netskope

Netskope Company Profile

(Free Report)

We are redefining security and networking for the era of cloud and AI. The cloud and AI have completely revolutionized work. We are more dispersed, more productive, and more automated than ever before, and the rate of change is only accelerating. Not since the internet has there been such a transformative tectonic shift. But, with it has come collateral damage-traditional security and networking are now broken. We founded Netskope to address this revolution. We built Netskope One, our unified, cloud-native platform from the ground up to solve the challenge of securing and accelerating the digital interactions of enterprises in this new era.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netskope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netskope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netskope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.