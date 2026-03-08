Devve Price Down 32% Over Last Week (DEVVE)

Devve (DEVVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 8th. One Devve token can currently be bought for $0.0376 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Devve has traded 32% lower against the dollar. Devve has a total market cap of $703.01 thousand and $193.53 thousand worth of Devve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Devve Profile

Devve’s genesis date was February 6th, 2024. Devve’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,721,364 tokens. The official website for Devve is www.devve.com. The Reddit community for Devve is https://reddit.com/r/devveofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Devve’s official Twitter account is @devveecosystem. Devve’s official message board is medium.com/@devveecosystem.

Devve Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Devve (DEVVE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Devve has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 96,443,724.16323902 in circulation. The last known price of Devve is 0.03748987 USD and is down -8.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $193,653.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.devve.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Devve should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Devve using one of the exchanges listed above.

