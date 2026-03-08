Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 906,886 Shares of Box, Inc. $BOX

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 906,886 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of BOX by 15.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 560,329 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,146,000 after purchasing an additional 73,896 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of BOX by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 17,950 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of BOX during the 3rd quarter worth $20,851,000. Trek Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOX during the second quarter valued at $6,276,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 442.0% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 486,077 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,609,000 after acquiring an additional 396,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BOX shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of BOX from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of BOX from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of BOX in a report on Monday, December 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.29.

BOX Price Performance

BOX opened at $25.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 43.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.65. Box, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.61 and a 1 year high of $38.80.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $305.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.64 million. BOX had a net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 23.61%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $457,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,922,030 shares in the company, valued at $89,209,575.90. The trade was a 0.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 5,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total value of $154,683.48. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 123,684 shares in the company, valued at $3,705,572.64. This represents a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 80,387 shares of company stock valued at $2,320,282 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About BOX

Box, Inc is a leading provider of cloud content management and file sharing solutions designed to support enterprises in securely managing, accessing and collaborating on digital content from anywhere. The company offers a unified platform that enables organizations to store, share and automate workflows across various departments, enhancing productivity and ensuring governance over sensitive information. Box’s services are tailored to meet the needs of industries such as healthcare, financial services, government and media, where compliance and data security are paramount.

The core offerings of Box include its Content Cloud platform, which provides content collaboration, workflow automation, data classification and secure file sharing.

Featured Articles

