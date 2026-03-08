Neo Ivy Capital Management Buys New Shares in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,814 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,618,295,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $725,219,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 231.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,711,353 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $539,450,000 after buying an additional 3,289,707 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 84.2% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,921,229 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $856,582,000 after buying an additional 3,162,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 11,943.6% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,827,112 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $350,590,000 after buying an additional 2,803,638 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $101.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $179.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $80.10 and a 12 month high of $124.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.94.

Key Headlines Impacting Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The entertainment giant reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 12.80%.The company had revenue of $25.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 2nd. UBS Group restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.80.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney’s operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

