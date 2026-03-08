Neo Ivy Capital Management Buys New Shares in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,814 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,618,295,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $725,219,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 231.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,711,353 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $539,450,000 after buying an additional 3,289,707 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 84.2% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,921,229 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $856,582,000 after buying an additional 3,162,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 11,943.6% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,827,112 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $350,590,000 after buying an additional 2,803,638 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Walt Disney Stock Down 0.8%
Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $101.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $179.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $80.10 and a 12 month high of $124.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.94.
Key Headlines Impacting Walt Disney
Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Summer booking incentive — Disney is offering a free dining plan to Disney Visa cardmembers for select Walt Disney World stays, a targeted promotion that can boost room and F&B revenue during peak months and help fill discretionary spending categories. Disney Visa Cardmembers Can Get a Free Dining Plan at Walt Disney World in Today’s Daily Recap for 03/05/2026
- Positive Sentiment: Disney Cruise Line expansion — The Disney Adventure was christened in Singapore, reinforcing international cruise growth and incremental revenue opportunities outside North America. Global fleet momentum can support recurring revenue and margin mix improvements. Disney Cruise Line Christens the Disney Adventure in Singapore
- Positive Sentiment: Content upside — Pixar’s Hoppers is being positioned to capitalize on a viral meme, which could translate into stronger-than-expected box office and downstream streaming/licensing revenue if audience interest scales. Positive box-office surprises lift IP monetization across windows. Disney Pixar’s ‘Hoppers’ seeks to turn viral meme into box office gold
- Positive Sentiment: Parks investment — Disneyland’s $60M Avengers Campus expansion and other ride/upkeep projects signal continued capital spending to drive attendance and per-capita spending. These investments support long‑term park revenue growth. Disneyland offers behind-the-scenes tour of $60 million Avengers Campus expansion
- Neutral Sentiment: Leadership and liquidity debate — Coverage highlights Bob Iger stepping aside for parks chief Josh D’Amaro and the company’s $9.25B credit facility. Investors view this as mixed: it secures liquidity but raises execution and succession questions. Expect continued volatility while markets price leadership transition risk vs. stabilized financing. Disney Bull vs Bear: What Big Changes at the Entertainment Giant Really Mean for Investors
- Neutral Sentiment: Valuation debate persists — Analyst notes and fair‑value models cluster around ~$130 per share, underscoring a split between IP-driven upside and execution/earnings risk; this keeps the trading range relatively compressed until clearer fundamentals or guidance emerge. Why The Narrative Around Walt Disney (DIS) Is Shifting As Fair Value And IP Debates Collide
- Neutral Sentiment: Anniversary PR and nostalgia — Multiple stories and a downtown Orlando plaque commemorating the original 1965 “Florida Project” announcement create positive brand headlines but are unlikely to move near-term fundamentals materially. Orlando & Disney Unveil Plaque at the Site of Historic ‘The Florida Project’ Announcement
- Negative Sentiment: Safety/PR risk — A former safari driver alleges staff are trained to drive away if someone falls into a crocodile pit. That claim creates reputational risk, potential regulatory attention, and possible liability exposure if substantiated — factors that can pressure sentiment and attendance if amplified. “They’re not saving that baby”: Former Disney World safari driver says staff are trained to drive away if someone falls into crocodile pit
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 2nd. UBS Group restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.80.
About Walt Disney
The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney’s operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.
On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.
