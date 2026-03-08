Donna Epps Sells 850 Shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Stock

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) Director Donna Epps sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.45, for a total transaction of $146,582.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,625.40. This represents a 14.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $171.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $182.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.69. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.73 and a 12-month high of $199.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 6.90%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.66%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TXRH. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $208.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.55.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TXRH

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a casual dining restaurant chain specializing in hand‐cut steaks, fall‐off‐the‐bone ribs, chicken, seafood and house specialties. Each restaurant features a Western‐themed décor, open kitchens and a signature line dance presentation of fresh, made‐from‐scratch sides and breads. The company emphasizes an energetic dining experience, focusing on hospitality, value and a family‐friendly environment.

The concept was created in 1993 by founder Kent Taylor, who sought to combine high‐quality steaks with an approachable, community‐oriented atmosphere.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.