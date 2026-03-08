Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases Shares of 19,194 Valvoline $VVV

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Valvoline by 67.3% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,977,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,973 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 14.4% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,337,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,832,000 after buying an additional 419,094 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 47.5% during the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,610,000 after buying an additional 966,500 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 118.8% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,678,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,449,000 after buying an additional 1,454,458 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 0.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,324,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,024,000 after buying an additional 11,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,312 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $166,227.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 17,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,090.45. The trade was a 19.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VVV opened at $35.35 on Friday. Valvoline has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $41.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.39 and its 200 day moving average is $34.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.76 and a beta of 1.16.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $461.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.87 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 69.71% and a net margin of 4.91%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Valvoline has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.600-1.700 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Valvoline will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VVV shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Valvoline from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Monday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Valvoline in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.25.

Valvoline Profile

Valvoline (NYSE: VVV) is a leading global producer and distributor of automotive and industrial lubricants. The company’s portfolio spans engine oils, gear oils, transmission fluids, greases, coolants and driveline products, all designed to help improve vehicle performance and longevity. Valvoline’s products are marketed under the Valvoline®, Valvoline NextGen® and Valvoline™ SynPower® brand names and are formulated to meet the stringent requirements of passenger cars, light trucks, heavy‐duty vehicles and off‐road applications.

In addition to its core lubricant business, Valvoline operates one of North America’s largest quick‐lubricant service networks through Valvoline Instant Oil Change℠ (VIOC).

