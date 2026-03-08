Modern Wealth Management LLC Has $8.43 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF $BSJT

Modern Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 390,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,403 shares during the quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 315,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,797,000 after acquiring an additional 9,501 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 379,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,176,000 after purchasing an additional 8,744 shares during the period. Kaye Capital Management grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 151.9% during the second quarter. Kaye Capital Management now owns 355,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,652,000 after purchasing an additional 214,407 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 77,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $779,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSJT opened at $21.14 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.95 and a 52-week high of $21.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.50.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1124 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSJT was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.