Open Loot (OL) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.22 Million

Open Loot (OL) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 8th. During the last seven days, Open Loot has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Open Loot token can now be bought for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. Open Loot has a total market cap of $9.98 million and $1.22 million worth of Open Loot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,332.60 or 0.99163493 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Open Loot Token Profile

Open Loot’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 781,958,824 tokens. The official website for Open Loot is openloot.com. Open Loot’s official Twitter account is @openloot.

Open Loot Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Loot (OL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Open Loot has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 781,958,824.11401463 in circulation. The last known price of Open Loot is 0.01255328 USD and is down -1.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 103 active market(s) with $1,159,904.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://openloot.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Loot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Loot should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Open Loot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

