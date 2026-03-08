Modern Wealth Management LLC Has $6.63 Million Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF $BUL

Modern Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:BUL – Free Report) by 17.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 126,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,867 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF worth $6,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Maridea Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF by 127.1% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 35,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 19,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 31,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 4,042 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BUL opened at $55.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.08. Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $37.67 and a 52 week high of $57.66.

Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF (BUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US growth equities selected using fundamental factors. BUL was launched on May 2, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:BUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.