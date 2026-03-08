Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 106 Shares of NVR, Inc. $NVR

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 457 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $3,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners grew its stake in NVR by 9.9% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 64,952 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $479,900,000 after acquiring an additional 5,875 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in NVR by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $484,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $348,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of NVR by 7.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,668 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $278,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 7.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $300,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVR

In other NVR news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,760,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 386 shares in the company, valued at $3,088,000. The trade was a 36.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,100.00, for a total transaction of $4,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,800. This represents a 70.62% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,120 shares of company stock valued at $9,012,736 over the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen raised NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Truist Financial assumed coverage on NVR in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $7,700.00 target price for the company. UBS Group set a $8,100.00 target price on shares of NVR in a report on Friday, February 13th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7,675.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Monday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9,022.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8,182.83.

NVR Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of NVR stock opened at $6,958.28 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6,562.85 and a 1 year high of $8,618.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7,552.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7,651.93. The company has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $121.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $105.42 by $16.12. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 34.28% and a net margin of 13.27%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $139.93 EPS. Research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 11th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc is a U.S.-based homebuilding and mortgage banking company that designs, constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums. The company operates primarily through its homebuilding business and a mortgage banking subsidiary, providing financing and related closing services to its homebuyers. NVR’s homebuilding activities include land development, community planning, model home sales and construction management aimed at a range of buyer demographics.

Its homes are marketed under recognizable regional brands, including Ryan Homes and NVHomes, along with other market-specific trade names, and are offered across multiple geographic markets in the United States.

