Neo Ivy Capital Management Purchases Shares of 38,976 Brookfield Renewable Corporation $BEPC

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 6,768 shares during the period. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Aviso Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 7.6% in the third quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 12,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 7.7% in the third quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 374,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,885,000 after purchasing an additional 26,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

Brookfield Renewable Stock Performance

Shares of Brookfield Renewable stock opened at $40.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.16 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Brookfield Renewable Corporation has a twelve month low of $23.73 and a twelve month high of $45.18.

Brookfield Renewable Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.392 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -176.40%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BEPC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Brookfield Renewable from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Brookfield Renewable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays upped their price target on Brookfield Renewable from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Brookfield Renewable in a report on Monday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BEPC

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE: BEPC) is a leading global owner, operator and developer of renewable power assets. Through its preferred equity securities, BEPC provides investors with exposure to a diversified portfolio of hydropower, wind, solar and energy storage facilities that are underpinned by long-term contractual revenues. The company focuses on delivering clean energy to wholesale and retail markets across multiple jurisdictions, leveraging the experience and financial backing of its parent, Brookfield Asset Management.

The company’s operations span North America, South America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, with more than 23,000 megawatts of operational capacity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.