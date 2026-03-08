Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Sold by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,542 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,662 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 0.9% of CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $37,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,442,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $133,261,046,000 after acquiring an additional 6,222,802 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Broadcom by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 185,276,987 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,071,601,000 after acquiring an additional 873,963 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,610,718 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,827,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226,585 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth $18,579,549,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 8.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,449,630 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,598,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978,768 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat and blowout AI momentum — Broadcom reported $19.31B revenue and $2.05 adj. EPS, with AI semiconductor sales up ~106% to about $8.4B; management guided fiscal Q2 revenue well above consensus (~$22B) and provided aggressive AI revenue visibility. Broadcom Q1 earnings beat

Q1 beat and blowout AI momentum — Broadcom reported $19.31B revenue and $2.05 adj. EPS, with AI semiconductor sales up ~106% to about $8.4B; management guided fiscal Q2 revenue well above consensus (~$22B) and provided aggressive AI revenue visibility. Positive Sentiment: Big-picture AI guidance — CEO Hock Tan said AI chip sales could be “significantly” above $100B in 2027, reinforcing the thesis that Broadcom is a major non‑GPU AI supplier and supporting upside expectations. Reuters: $100B AI sales guidance

Big-picture AI guidance — CEO Hock Tan said AI chip sales could be “significantly” above $100B in 2027, reinforcing the thesis that Broadcom is a major non‑GPU AI supplier and supporting upside expectations. Positive Sentiment: Shareholder returns — Management unveiled a $10B buyback, which supports EPS and signals confidence in the business at current levels. Seeking Alpha: $10B buyback

Shareholder returns — Management unveiled a $10B buyback, which supports EPS and signals confidence in the business at current levels. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and higher price targets — Multiple firms raised price targets and reiterated buy/overweight calls (JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, Truist, Citi, Rosenblatt), lifting sentiment and signaling institutional confidence. Benzinga: analyst revisions

Analyst upgrades and higher price targets — Multiple firms raised price targets and reiterated buy/overweight calls (JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, Truist, Citi, Rosenblatt), lifting sentiment and signaling institutional confidence. Neutral Sentiment: Positive media and analyst write-ups — Numerous bullish pieces (Seeking Alpha, MarketBeat, CNBC, Barron’s) highlight the AI thesis and long-term upside; these help narrative but are opinion-driven. MarketBeat: analysis

Positive media and analyst write-ups — Numerous bullish pieces (Seeking Alpha, MarketBeat, CNBC, Barron’s) highlight the AI thesis and long-term upside; these help narrative but are opinion-driven. Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest data in feeds appears anomalous (reported as 0 shares / NaN change) and is not informative for current positioning.

Short‑interest data in feeds appears anomalous (reported as 0 shares / NaN change) and is not informative for current positioning. Negative Sentiment: Software segment soft spot — Infrastructure software (VMware exposure) showed only ~1% revenue growth; the software business is cited as a drag on overall results and valuation. WSJ: software drag

Software segment soft spot — Infrastructure software (VMware exposure) showed only ~1% revenue growth; the software business is cited as a drag on overall results and valuation. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory/export risk — Coverage noted potential for tougher U.S. export controls on AI chips, a macro/regulatory headwind that could limit international sales upside. Investopedia: export rules

Regulatory/export risk — Coverage noted potential for tougher U.S. export controls on AI chips, a macro/regulatory headwind that could limit international sales upside. Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrade/valuation concerns — Zacks trimmed its rating to “hold” and some commentary flags that Broadcom’s premium multiple could cap near-term gains despite the earnings beat. Zacks: rating change

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $331.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 64.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $333.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $343.12. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.10 and a 12 month high of $414.61.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 36.57%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 38,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total value of $12,542,769.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 266,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,316,759.10. This represents a 12.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 320,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.53, for a total transaction of $128,296,167.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 37,326,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,950,399,066.20. This represents a 0.85% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 779,101 shares of company stock worth $283,804,325. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVGO. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $475.00 price target (up from $400.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, January 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $510.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.30.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Broadcom

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.