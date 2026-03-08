Head-To-Head Survey: Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) versus PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN)

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) and Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

PENN Entertainment has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Galaxy Gaming has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.7% of PENN Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Galaxy Gaming shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of PENN Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.9% of Galaxy Gaming shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PENN Entertainment $6.96 billion 0.28 -$843.10 million ($6.02) -2.43 Galaxy Gaming $31.74 million 1.53 -$2.63 million ($0.03) -63.67

This table compares PENN Entertainment and Galaxy Gaming”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Galaxy Gaming has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PENN Entertainment. Galaxy Gaming is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PENN Entertainment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares PENN Entertainment and Galaxy Gaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PENN Entertainment -12.11% -1.94% -0.32% Galaxy Gaming -3.02% N/A -2.99%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for PENN Entertainment and Galaxy Gaming, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PENN Entertainment 1 7 8 0 2.44 Galaxy Gaming 0 0 0 0 0.00

PENN Entertainment currently has a consensus target price of $19.47, indicating a potential upside of 32.97%. Given PENN Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PENN Entertainment is more favorable than Galaxy Gaming.

Summary

PENN Entertainment beats Galaxy Gaming on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PENN Entertainment

PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands. The company's portfolio also includes PENN Play, customer loyalty program, which offers a set of rewards and experiences for business channels. In addition, it owns various trademarks and service marks, including Ameristar, Argosy, Boomtown, Hollywood Casino, Hollywood Gaming, L'Auberge, PENN Play, theScore, theScore Bet, theScore esports, and M Resort. The company was formerly known as Penn National Gaming, Inc. and changed its name to PENN Entertainment, Inc. in August 2022. PENN Entertainment, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is based in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania.

About Galaxy Gaming

Galaxy Gaming, Inc., a gaming company, designs, develops, acquires, assembles, markets, and licenses proprietary casino table games and associated technology, platforms, and systems for the casino gaming industry. The company's proprietary table games comprise side bets, which are proprietary features and wagering options added to public domain games, such as baccarat, pai gow poker, craps, and blackjack table games under the Lucky Ladies, 21+3, Bonus Craps, and EZ Baccarat titles; and premium games, which are stand-alone games with their own set of rules and strategies under the Heads Up Hold 'em, High Card Flush, Cajun Stud, and Three Card Poker names. It also provides enhanced table systems, which include Bonus Jackpot System, an electronic system installed on gaming tables designed to collect data by detecting player wagers and other game activities. In addition, the company offers automated electronic tables and other ancillary equipment, as well as relicenses various game titles to operators of online gaming systems. It markets its products to online casinos worldwide; land-based casino gaming companies in North America, the Caribbean, Central America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa; and cruise ship companies. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

