Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Shares Up 2.9% – Here’s Why

Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) shot up 2.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $161.45 and last traded at $157.16. 74,488,112 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 52,630,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $152.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on PLTR. Robert W. Baird upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Northland Securities raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Argus raised shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Phillip Securities began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.68.

The firm has a market cap of $375.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 249.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.99.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 168,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $22,465,494.88. Following the transaction, the insider owned 642,786 shares in the company, valued at $85,953,343.92. This trade represents a 20.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 493,025 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.78, for a total value of $65,956,884.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $860,507,475.24. This represents a 7.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,054,279 shares of company stock valued at $142,212,233. 9.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 778.7% during the 3rd quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 61,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,187,000 after acquiring an additional 54,347 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 205,717,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,043,432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,194,216 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $550,000. Watershed Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 39.0% during the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 13,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after buying an additional 3,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

