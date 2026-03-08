Insider Selling: Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL) CFO Sells $88,511.20 in Stock

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) CFO Lee Dickson Brading sold 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.38, for a total transaction of $88,511.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 292,002 shares in the company, valued at $20,843,102.76. This trade represents a 0.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sezzle Stock Performance

SEZL stock opened at $73.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.57. Sezzle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.86 and a fifty-two week high of $186.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 8.57.

Get Sezzle alerts:

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $129.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.29 million. Sezzle had a return on equity of 88.61% and a net margin of 29.57%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sezzle has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.350-4.700 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sezzle Inc. will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Sezzle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th. UBS Group set a $76.00 price objective on Sezzle in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Sezzle from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Sezzle in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Sezzle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sezzle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SEZL

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEZL. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Sezzle by 818.1% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sezzle in the fourth quarter valued at about $696,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Sezzle by 2,161.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 214,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,624,000 after buying an additional 205,151 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Sezzle by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Sezzle by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 54,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after buying an additional 6,179 shares during the last quarter. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Sezzle

Here are the key news stories impacting Sezzle this week:

Positive Sentiment: Sezzle reported robust FY‑2025 results: total revenue +66.1% year‑over‑year and record net income of $133.1M; Q4 revenue grew ~32% — a fundamental beat that supports the company’s growth story. Read More.

Sezzle reported robust FY‑2025 results: total revenue +66.1% year‑over‑year and record net income of $133.1M; Q4 revenue grew ~32% — a fundamental beat that supports the company’s growth story. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Recent quarterly results included an EPS beat and management set FY‑2026 EPS guidance (4.35–4.70), and several analysts have raised ratings/targets — a catalyst for continued buy‑side interest. Read More.

Recent quarterly results included an EPS beat and management set FY‑2026 EPS guidance (4.35–4.70), and several analysts have raised ratings/targets — a catalyst for continued buy‑side interest. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Sector momentum: Zacks highlighted SEZL among services names that could benefit from a services‑sector rebound, which could draw additional flows if macro momentum persists. Read More.

Sector momentum: Zacks highlighted SEZL among services names that could benefit from a services‑sector rebound, which could draw additional flows if macro momentum persists. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional holders have been increasing exposure (several large funds added/expanded positions), providing a supportive ownership base even as insiders trimmed holdings. Read More.

Institutional holders have been increasing exposure (several large funds added/expanded positions), providing a supportive ownership base even as insiders trimmed holdings. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Concentrated insider selling created near‑term downward pressure: CEO, COO, CFO, SVP, director and GC sold on the same day — roughly ~20,000+ shares at an average ~$71.38 (~$1.4M total) — which investors often view as a negative signal. Read More.

Concentrated insider selling created near‑term downward pressure: CEO, COO, CFO, SVP, director and GC sold on the same day — roughly ~20,000+ shares at an average ~$71.38 (~$1.4M total) — which investors often view as a negative signal. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Higher risk/volatility profile (elevated beta and a wide 12‑month trading range) magnifies downside following negative headlines like clustered insider sales. Read More.

About Sezzle

(Get Free Report)

Sezzle Inc is a financial technology company specializing in buy now, pay later (BNPL) services that enable consumers to split purchases into interest-free installment payments. By integrating its platform with e-commerce merchants, Sezzle provides shoppers with flexible payment options at checkout while merchants benefit from increased conversion rates and average order values. The company’s technology is designed to offer a seamless user experience, with instant approval decisions and no hidden fees, positions it as a consumer-friendly alternative to traditional credit products.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Sezzle completed its initial public offering on the Nasdaq under the ticker SEZL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sezzle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sezzle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.