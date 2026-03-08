Southern Energy (CVE:SOU) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Southern Energy Corp. (CVE:SOU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 2971354 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Southern Energy Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.68, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company has a market cap of C$42.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of -0.68.

Southern Energy Company Profile

Southern Energy Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are the Central Mississippi Assets containing oil and gas production at Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg, and Mount Olive, Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Standard Exploration Ltd. and changed its name to Southern Energy Corp. in January 2019. Southern Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

