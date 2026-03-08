GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 54,508 Shares of BellRing Brands Inc. $BRBR

GW&K Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,508 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BRBR. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in BellRing Brands by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 3,928,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,849 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in BellRing Brands by 17.0% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,520,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,604,000 after buying an additional 366,121 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in BellRing Brands by 1.8% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,329,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,322,000 after buying an additional 23,428 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,481,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 89.5% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,145,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,342,000 after buying an additional 540,818 shares during the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Zacks upgraded BRBR from “strong sell” to “hold,” which may reduce selling pressure from distressed quantitative funds and short‑term sellers. Zacks Upgrade

Zacks upgraded BRBR from “strong sell” to “hold,” which may reduce selling pressure from distressed quantitative funds and short‑term sellers. Neutral Sentiment: Mizuho lowered its price target from $40 to $34 but kept an “Outperform” rating — this reduces analyst upside but keeps institutional interest possible if fundamentals improve. Mizuho Price Target Change

Mizuho lowered its price target from $40 to $34 but kept an “Outperform” rating — this reduces analyst upside but keeps institutional interest possible if fundamentals improve. Negative Sentiment: A concentrated wave of class‑action filings and law‑firm notices allege BellRing misstated the drivers of its 2025 sales growth (claims around destocking, consumption trends and competition). Multiple firms (Hagens Berman, Rosen, Pomerantz, Gross, Schall, Glancy, Berger Montague, ClaimsFiler, Bragar, etc.) are soliciting lead‑plaintiff applicants ahead of a March 23, 2026 deadline — increasing litigation risk, potential legal costs, management distraction and investor uncertainty. This is the primary bearish catalyst in today’s headlines. Hagens Berman Class Action Notice

Shares of BellRing Brands stock opened at $17.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.69. BellRing Brands Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.65 and a twelve month high of $79.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.50.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 64.79%. The firm had revenue of $537.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRBR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded BellRing Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of BellRing Brands from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

BellRing Brands, Inc is a consumer packaged goods company specializing in high‐protein, better‐for‐you nutrition products. Formed in March 2020 as a spin‐off from Post Holdings, the company focuses on delivering convenient protein solutions to health‐conscious consumers through a portfolio of well‐known and emerging brands.

The company’s product offerings include ready‐to‐drink protein shakes, protein powders, nutrition bars and other performance nutrition items. BellRing Brands’ flagship brands include Premier Protein, a line of shakes and bars designed for everyday protein supplementation, as well as Dymatize and PowerBar, which cater to athletes and active individuals seeking advanced sports nutrition formulas.

BellRing Brands markets its products primarily across North America, leveraging relationships with major retailers, wholesale clubs and e-commerce platforms to reach consumers in the United States and Canada.

