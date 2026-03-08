Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC Has $5.79 Million Stake in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 14,907 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $5,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, South Plains Financial Inc. increased its position in Williams Companies by 289.7% during the second quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. now owns 608 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $1,968,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 293,159 shares in the company, valued at $21,377,154.28. This represents a 8.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mary A. Hausman sold 10,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.91, for a total value of $757,115.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 17,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,699.30. This represents a 36.97% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,107 shares of company stock valued at $3,133,015. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $74.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.58 and a 12-month high of $76.87. The company has a market capitalization of $90.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.44.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Williams Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.380 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.46%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WMB. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Williams Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.86.

Williams Companies, Inc (NYSE: WMB) is a U.S.-based energy infrastructure company focused on the midstream segment of the natural gas value chain. The company develops, owns and operates assets that gather, process, transport and store natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). Its operations support the movement of gas from production areas to end users including utilities, power generators, industrial customers and export facilities.

Williams’s product and service offering includes interstate and intrastate pipeline transmission, gas-gathering systems, processing facilities that remove impurities and separate NGLs, storage services and fractionation and transportation of NGL products.

