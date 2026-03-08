IFG Advisory LLC Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF $EFG

IFG Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,682 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 53,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 50,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after buying an additional 5,478 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 65.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 8,188 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 34.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 455,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,526,000 after buying an additional 115,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 964,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,006,000 after buying an additional 3,990 shares during the period.

BATS EFG opened at $114.95 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $123.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.31 and a 200-day moving average of $115.82. The firm has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East. The Fund invests in sectors, such as consumer staples, industrials, consumer discretionary, materials, healthcare, financials, information technology, energy, telecommunication services and utilities.

