GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 440,303 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. $GTLS

GW&K Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 440,303 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,216,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,433,000 after purchasing an additional 8,697 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chart Industries by 6.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,085,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,804,000 after buying an additional 65,078 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the second quarter worth about $92,901,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Chart Industries by 4.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 558,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,036,000 after buying an additional 22,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 590.3% during the third quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 509,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,898,000 after buying an additional 435,359 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:GTLS opened at $207.23 on Friday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.60 and a 12 month high of $208.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $207.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 797.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.73.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.97). Chart Industries had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GTLS. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chart Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.10.

Chart Industries, Inc (NYSE: GTLS) is a leading global manufacturer of engineered equipment for the storage, distribution and end-use of hydrocarbon and industrial gases. The company specializes in cryogenic systems and components, serving key markets such as energy, chemical processing, industrial gas, food and beverage, and medical gases. Chart’s product portfolio includes large-scale cryogenic storage tanks, vaporizers, heat exchangers and pump systems designed to maintain gases in liquid and gaseous states under extreme conditions.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Ball Ground, Georgia, Chart Industries has evolved through targeted acquisitions and organic growth to expand its technological capabilities and geographic reach.

