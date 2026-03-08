Insider Selling: CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL) VP Sells $81,168.00 in Stock

CeriBell, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLL – Get Free Report) VP David Foehr sold 4,560 shares of CeriBell stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $81,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 17,550 shares in the company, valued at $312,390. This represents a 20.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

David Foehr also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 24th, David Foehr sold 781 shares of CeriBell stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.98, for a total transaction of $15,604.38.

On Monday, February 23rd, David Foehr sold 569 shares of CeriBell stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $11,260.51.

On Tuesday, February 3rd, David Foehr sold 5,556 shares of CeriBell stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $111,120.00.

On Monday, January 5th, David Foehr sold 5,556 shares of CeriBell stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total transaction of $125,565.60.

CeriBell stock opened at $17.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.77 and a 200-day moving average of $16.49. CeriBell, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $24.33. The company has a quick ratio of 9.35, a current ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $671.12 million, a P/E ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 1.12.

CeriBell ( NASDAQ:CBLL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.07. CeriBell had a negative net margin of 59.97% and a negative return on equity of 31.77%. The business had revenue of $24.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.95 million. As a group, analysts predict that CeriBell, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results beat expectations: CeriBell reported a narrower-than-expected loss (EPS -$0.36 vs. -$0.43 est.) and revenue topped estimates, which is a constructive fundamental data point for future guidance and valuation. MarketBeat CBLL

Quarterly results beat expectations: CeriBell reported a narrower-than-expected loss (EPS -$0.36 vs. -$0.43 est.) and revenue topped estimates, which is a constructive fundamental data point for future guidance and valuation. Positive Sentiment: Analyst backing remains favorable: multiple firms (Canaccord, TD Cowen, BTIG) maintain Buy/Overweight stances and some have raised targets (Canaccord to $30), supporting medium-term upside relative to current levels. MarketBeat Analyst Coverage

Analyst backing remains favorable: multiple firms (Canaccord, TD Cowen, BTIG) maintain Buy/Overweight stances and some have raised targets (Canaccord to $30), supporting medium-term upside relative to current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest report shows an apparent increase but the published data contains anomalies (0 shares / NaN increase and 0.0 days-to-cover), so there’s no reliable signal of a true rise in short activity at this time.

Short-interest report shows an apparent increase but the published data contains anomalies (0 shares / NaN increase and 0.0 days-to-cover), so there’s no reliable signal of a true rise in short activity at this time. Negative Sentiment: CEO sale: CEO Xingjuan Chao sold 39,000 shares (~$680,550 at ~$17.45), reducing his stake by ~5.2% — a large insider disposition that can be perceived negatively by the market. SEC Filing – CEO Sale

CEO sale: CEO Xingjuan Chao sold 39,000 shares (~$680,550 at ~$17.45), reducing his stake by ~5.2% — a large insider disposition that can be perceived negatively by the market. Negative Sentiment: Other senior insider sales: CTO Raymond Woo (8,087 shares, ~$147.6k), VP David Foehr (4,560 shares, ~$81.2k) and Director Rebecca Robertson (827 shares, ~$14.7k) all sold shares in early March; multiple concurrent sales by senior execs amplify negative perception. SEC Filing – CTO Sale SEC Filing – VP Sale InsiderTrades – Director Sale

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBLL. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of CeriBell by 3,971.0% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of CeriBell in the third quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of CeriBell by 1,178.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in CeriBell by 353.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in CeriBell by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter.

CBLL has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CeriBell in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of CeriBell in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on CeriBell from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

About CeriBell

CeriBell Corp (NASDAQ: CBLL) is a healthcare technology company specializing in the design, manufacture and sale of automated newborn hearing screening devices. The company offers a suite of medical diagnostic tools based on otoacoustic emissions (OAE) and auditory brainstem response (ABR) technologies, enabling early detection of auditory impairments in infants. CeriBell’s solutions are used in hospitals, birthing centers and audiology clinics to support universal newborn hearing screening programs aimed at improving language development outcomes through prompt intervention.

The company’s product portfolio includes handheld and desktop screening units, proprietary software for data management, and accessories designed to streamline testing workflows.

