Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02, FiscalAI reports. Viemed Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 5.53%.The company had revenue of $76.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.70 million.

Viemed Healthcare Stock Performance

VMD opened at $8.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.20. Viemed Healthcare has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $9.20. The company has a market capitalization of $319.35 million, a PE ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Viemed Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Viemed Healthcare to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Viemed Healthcare in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viemed Healthcare

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Viemed Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Viemed Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 25.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 6,408 shares in the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viemed Healthcare, Inc (NASDAQ: VMD) is a provider of home-based respiratory therapy services, specializing in the management of patients requiring long-term mechanical ventilation and pulmonary support. The company’s offerings encompass invasive and noninvasive ventilation, airway clearance therapies, cough assist devices, and supplemental oxygen. Viemed combines durable medical equipment with clinical care, delivering tailored respiratory treatment plans that are overseen by licensed respiratory therapists and registered nurses.

Founded in the early 2010s and headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, Viemed has grown its footprint to serve patients across multiple states in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viemed Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viemed Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.