Omada Health (NASDAQ:OMDA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Omada Health (NASDAQ:OMDAGet Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $75.85 million during the quarter.

Here are the key takeaways from Omada Health’s conference call:

  • Strong 2025 financials: Revenue was $260M (+53% YoY), Q4 revenue $76M (+58%), Omada hit its first GAAP net income quarter (Q4 net income $5M), delivered positive full‑year adjusted EBITDA ($6M), ended year with $222M cash and no debt.
  • Rapid member and commercial growth: Total members reached 886,000 (+55% YoY), the company supported >150,000 members on GLP‑1s, and estimated eligible covered lives rose to >25M (≈+5M), with a 24% improvement in email enrollment yield.
  • Product expansion around GLP‑1s and cardiometabolic care: Omada scaled its GLP‑1 Care Track, launched GLP‑1 prescribing and a GLP‑1 FlexCare model for employers that don’t cover drugs, and added an Omada for Cholesterol program—moves designed to raise ARPU and broaden addressable market.
  • AI and data moat: Omada has embedded AI (Omada Spark, Meal Map, care‑team automation, AI‑assisted engineering) and cites a decade of care‑team messages and billions of data points as a competitive advantage for personalization and efficiency.
  • 2026 guidance is conservative with upside optionality: Company guided $312–$322M revenue (+~22%) and $7–$15M adjusted EBITDA, explicitly excluding material contributions from new initiatives (prescribing, FlexCare, cholesterol) and assuming no enrollment conversion improvement, implying upside if those initiatives scale.

Shares of NASDAQ OMDA opened at $13.60 on Friday. Omada Health has a twelve month low of $10.28 and a twelve month high of $28.40. The stock has a market cap of $787.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.07 and its 200-day moving average is $18.73.

In other news, CEO Sean P. Duffy sold 40,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total transaction of $650,696.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 126,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,019,971.80. This trade represents a 24.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Wei-Li Shao sold 5,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $90,618.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 69,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,244.27. This represents a 7.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 276,893 shares of company stock valued at $4,336,787 over the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Omada Health in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new stake in Omada Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Omada Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Omada Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omada Health in the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

OMDA has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore upped their price objective on Omada Health from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Omada Health in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Omada Health in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Omada Health in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Omada Health from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.60.

About Omada Health

Omada Health is a digital health company that specializes in the prevention and management of chronic conditions through personalized, technology-driven programs. The company’s platform combines data analytics, behavioral science and human coaching to support individuals at risk for or living with conditions such as prediabetes, type 2 diabetes, hypertension and musculoskeletal disorders. Participants access the program via a mobile app or web portal, where they receive tailored curriculum, feedback on health metrics and ongoing virtual coaching.

In addition to its core disease-management offerings, Omada Health has expanded its services to include mental health support and digital therapeutics for weight management.

