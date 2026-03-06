BTIG Research Lowers Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Price Target to $30.00

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 70.26% from the stock’s current price.

PGNY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Progyny from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Citigroup upgraded Progyny to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Zacks Research lowered Progyny from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $35.00 price target on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

PGNY opened at $17.62 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.96. Progyny has a 1 year low of $16.75 and a 1 year high of $28.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.01.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $318.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.26 million. Progyny had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Progyny has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.830-1.950 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.420-0.450 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Progyny will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Progyny news, EVP Allison Swartz sold 4,657 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $81,031.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 89,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,563,894.60. The trade was a 4.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Progyny by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 687,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,663,000 after acquiring an additional 83,912 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Progyny by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 466,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,987,000 after purchasing an additional 68,473 shares in the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 12,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,058,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progyny, Inc is a New York-based fertility benefits management company that partners with employers and health plans to design and administer comprehensive family-building programs. The company’s digital health platform integrates clinical expertise, patient support tools and data analytics to help members navigate fertility treatments, from in vitro fertilization (IVF) and egg freezing to surrogacy and adoption. By focusing on outcomes-based care, Progyny aims to improve success rates while controlling costs for its clients.

The core of Progyny’s offering is its proprietary Smart Cycle® benefit, which bundles clinical, emotional and logistical support into a single package.

