Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Issues FY 2027 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2027 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 8.850- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 7.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.6 billion-$3.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.6 billion. Veeva Systems also updated its Q1 2027 guidance to 2.130-2.14 EPS.

Veeva Systems Trading Up 4.1%

Shares of VEEV opened at $196.29 on Friday. Veeva Systems has a twelve month low of $168.13 and a twelve month high of $310.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.28, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $204.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.03.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $835.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.95 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 28.44%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Veeva Systems has set its FY 2027 guidance at 8.850- EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.130-2.14 EPS. Analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Veeva Systems announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, January 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

VEEV has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $380.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, November 24th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $355.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.91.

Check Out Our Latest Report on VEEV

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

In related news, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.43, for a total transaction of $231,430.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 23,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,370,101.72. This trade represents a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Veeva Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting Veeva Systems this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veeva Systems

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,589,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $801,267,000 after buying an additional 85,695 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,412,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $706,078,000 after acquiring an additional 574,164 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,728,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,761,000 after purchasing an additional 189,093 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Veeva Systems by 1.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,466,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,982,000 after purchasing an additional 18,349 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Veeva Systems by 11.4% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,419,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,948,000 after purchasing an additional 144,982 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) is a cloud software company that develops industry-specific applications and data solutions for the global life sciences sector. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Pleasanton, California, Veeva focuses on helping pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and consumer health companies manage regulated content, clinical and regulatory processes, quality systems, and commercial operations in a compliant, cloud-native environment. The company completed its initial public offering in 2013 and has since expanded its product suite and international footprint.

Veeva’s product portfolio centers on its Vault platform and related application suites, which provide content and data management, clinical trial and regulatory workflows, quality management, and structured commercial capabilities such as customer relationship management and promotional content management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.