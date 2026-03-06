Savaria (TSE:SIS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. Savaria had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of C$241.78 million during the quarter.

Savaria stock opened at C$26.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$24.59 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.49. Savaria has a 52-week low of C$14.97 and a 52-week high of C$26.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Savaria from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Savaria from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Savaria from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Savaria from C$27.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$27.33.

Savaria Corporation ( savaria.com ) is a global leader in the accessibility industry. It provides accessibility solutions for the physically challenged to increase their comfort, their mobility and their independence. Its product line is one of the most comprehensive on the market. Savaria designs, manufactures, distributes and installs accessibility equipment, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair lifts and elevators for home and commercial use. It also manufactures and markets a comprehensive selection of pressure management products for the medical market, medical beds for the long-term care market, as well as an extensive line of medical equipment and solutions for the safe handling of patients, including ceiling lifts and slings.

