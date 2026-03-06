Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target to $230.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $280.00 to $230.00 in a report released on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.00% from the company’s current price.

ACN has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $251.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $300.00 price target on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.69.

NYSE ACN opened at $214.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $249.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.92. Accenture has a 52 week low of $188.73 and a 52 week high of $342.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $132.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.27.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 18th. The information technology services provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.21. Accenture had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 26.65%. The firm had revenue of $18.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.520-13.900 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Accenture will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.70, for a total value of $289,024.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 27,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,656,887.70. The trade was a 3.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.01, for a total transaction of $1,008,263.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 8,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,380.79. This represents a 30.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 22,088 shares of company stock worth $5,970,434 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,486,000 after buying an additional 4,905 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 46.9% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 49.8% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 3,639 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 6.2% during the second quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raelipskie Partnership boosted its stake in Accenture by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raelipskie Partnership now owns 4,303 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

