United Capital Management of KS Inc. Makes New Investment in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

United Capital Management of KS Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 1.0% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 2.2% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 898 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 8.0% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

Shares of FIX opened at $1,345.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,193.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $976.48. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $276.44 and a twelve month high of $1,500.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.33 billion, a PE ratio of 46.57 and a beta of 1.63.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The construction company reported $9.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.75 by $2.62. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 11.23%.The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is 8.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $1,200.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,310.00 price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,573.67.

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Franklin Myers sold 8,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,472.56, for a total transaction of $12,717,028.16. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 73,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,962,077.20. This represents a 10.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Darcy Anderson sold 4,500 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,369.74, for a total transaction of $6,163,830.00. Following the sale, the director owned 18,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,703,260.90. The trade was a 19.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,288 shares of company stock worth $53,677,038. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

