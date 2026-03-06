Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) Announces Earnings Results

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.60), FiscalAI reports.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.0%

NASDAQ ADIL opened at $1.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.31. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $30.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADIL. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group set a $8.00 target price on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Institutional Trading of Adial Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 887.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 121,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 109,500 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $562,000. Institutional investors own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

About Adial Pharmaceuticals

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, incorporated in Delaware and founded in 2003, is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of treatments for addiction disorders and central nervous system conditions. The company’s mission centers on creating novel modalities designed to enhance patient adherence and clinical outcomes, particularly in areas of high unmet medical need. Adial leverages sustained-release delivery technologies to address the challenges associated with oral medication regimens in addiction therapy.

The company’s lead product candidate, AD04, is a bioerodible subcutaneous implant engineered to deliver naltrexone continuously over a multi-month period for individuals with alcohol dependence.

