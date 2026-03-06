Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01), FiscalAI reports. Dingdong (Cayman) had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 0.91%.The firm had revenue of $892.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion.

Dingdong (Cayman) Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE DDL opened at $2.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.82 million, a P/E ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.31. Dingdong has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $3.68.

Get Dingdong (Cayman) alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dingdong (Cayman)

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DDL. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,000. Mangrove Partners IM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 275,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 16,034 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 540,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 48,947 shares during the last quarter. 24.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dingdong (Cayman)

(Get Free Report)

Dingdong (Cayman) Inc, which operates under the Dingdong Fresh brand, is a China-based online grocery and fresh food delivery platform. The company leverages a network of urban micro-fulfillment centers to offer consumers a wide selection of produce, meats, seafood, dairy, packaged goods and everyday household items through its mobile application and website.

Orders placed via the Dingdong Fresh app are fulfilled from strategically located dark stores within target neighborhoods, enabling the company to promise delivery times as fast as 20–30 minutes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.