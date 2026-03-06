Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Magna International (MGA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Magna International (NYSE: MGA):
- 3/4/2026 – Magna International is now covered by Bank of America Corporation. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/18/2026 – Magna International was upgraded by Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from “neutral” to “outperformer”. They now have a $76.00 price target on the stock, up from $56.00.
- 2/18/2026 – Magna International had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $65.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 2/17/2026 – Magna International had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $57.00 to $69.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 2/17/2026 – Magna International had its price target raised by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from $50.00 to $75.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 2/17/2026 – Magna International had its price target raised by TD Securities from $58.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/17/2026 – Magna International had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $49.00 to $60.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 2/17/2026 – Magna International had its price target raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from $48.00 to $59.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 2/17/2026 – Magna International had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $58.00 to $67.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 1/27/2026 – Magna International had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $52.00 to $57.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 1/23/2026 – Magna International had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $52.00 to $58.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 1/19/2026 – Magna International was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “buy” to “strong-buy”.
- 1/14/2026 – Magna International had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $49.00 to $61.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/12/2026 – Magna International had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $58.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 1/11/2026 – Magna International was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “strong-buy” to “buy”.
- 1/5/2026 – Magna International had its price target raised by Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $50.00 to $56.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Magna International Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This is a boost from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Magna International’s payout ratio is 67.12%.
The company operates more than 350 manufacturing and assembly facilities and over 100 innovation centers across 27 countries, serving customers in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and Africa.
