Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Magna International (MGA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Magna International (NYSE: MGA):

3/4/2026 – Magna International is now covered by Bank of America Corporation. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2026 – Magna International was upgraded by Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from “neutral” to “outperformer”. They now have a $76.00 price target on the stock, up from $56.00.

2/18/2026 – Magna International had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $65.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/17/2026 – Magna International had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $57.00 to $69.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/17/2026 – Magna International had its price target raised by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from $50.00 to $75.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/17/2026 – Magna International had its price target raised by TD Securities from $58.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/17/2026 – Magna International had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $49.00 to $60.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/17/2026 – Magna International had its price target raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from $48.00 to $59.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/17/2026 – Magna International had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $58.00 to $67.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2026 – Magna International had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $52.00 to $57.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/23/2026 – Magna International had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $52.00 to $58.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/19/2026 – Magna International was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “buy” to “strong-buy”.

1/14/2026 – Magna International had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $49.00 to $61.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/12/2026 – Magna International had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $58.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/11/2026 – Magna International was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “strong-buy” to “buy”.

1/5/2026 – Magna International had its price target raised by Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $50.00 to $56.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Magna International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This is a boost from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Magna International’s payout ratio is 67.12%.

Magna International Inc is a leading global automotive supplier specializing in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of vehicle systems, assemblies, modules, and components. Headquartered in Aurora, Ontario, the company partners with major original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to develop technologies and solutions that enhance vehicle performance, safety, comfort, and fuel efficiency. Magna’s broad portfolio encompasses body exteriors and structures, powertrain systems, seating and interiors, roof systems, mirror systems, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

The company operates more than 350 manufacturing and assembly facilities and over 100 innovation centers across 27 countries, serving customers in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and Africa.

